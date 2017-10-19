Sahuarita man facing animal cruelty charges

According to a Sahuarita Police Department news release, Brian Daniel beat his 10-year-old pug with a club and then choked it, trying to kill it because it was sick and had not eaten in two weeks.
The Tucson Police Department said Daniel Spear, 35, was killed Wednesday night after shooting at officers following an armed robbery.
Investigators said Tracy Shelden Morehouse had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.355 percent when she hit Greg Dolphin, who was stopped at the red light on Scottsdale Road at Princess Drive on Aug. 13.
Tucson police told Tucson News Now that Raymond Collins, a manager at the Midas at East Speedway Boulevard and North Craycroft Road, made false warranty claims from October 2014 to April 2016, totaling $7,900.
“While this appears to be a crime of opportunity, it’s still poaching and theft of wildlife from the citizens of Arizona,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson, in a recent news release. “It’s especially cruel, given that the javelina was pregnant.”
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer Velasquez
A man has been charged with three counts of capital murder in the death of his girlfriend and two of her children, according to the victim's family.
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.
It will be a perfect night to get a good look at the icy blue seventh planet from the sun.
