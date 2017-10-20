MVD reminds consumers handicap placards can’t be sold or transfe - Tucson News Now

MVD reminds consumers handicap placards can’t be sold or transferred

Posted by Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: ADOT Motor Vehicle Division) (Source: ADOT Motor Vehicle Division)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

There are lots of things that can be purchased online, at a swap meet or even from a friend, but one of those things that should never be for sale is a vehicle disability plate or placard, due to the strict controls placed on those who are eligible to get one.

“Disability plates and placards are strictly reserved for people who truly need this kind of accommodation,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen. “Any attempt to sell or transfer them is illegal and causes tremendous hardship for the rightful owner.”

A social media post by a Phoenix area resident alerted the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division that the person was trying to sell a relative's placard online. 

There is an ongoing investigation into the incident, where the placard was offered for sale for several hundred dollars. 

According to AZMVD: "A disability plate or placard is assigned to, and may only be displayed on, a specific vehicle registered or leased in the name of the person with a disability. That person must be either the vehicle’s driver or a passenger when the space is used."

Those recipients must also complete an MVD Disability-Hearing Impaired Plate/Placard Application or have one on file. 

The application includes a medical certification section completed by an authorized physician (doctor of medicine, osteopathy, podiatry or chiropractic, licensed to practice medicine in the United States), a registered nurse practitioner or by a hospital administrator.

For more information: www.azdot.gov/mvd

