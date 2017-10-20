Whittaker is winning on the corner

UA junior cornerback Jace Whittaker had perhaps the finest game of his career in Arizona’s 47-30 win last Saturday over UCLA.

The junior from Oceanside, California had two interceptions, including one he returned 42 yards for a touchdown.

It was his first career multi-interception game and his first interception return for a touch- down.

Whittaker also had a pass breakup and now has nine passes defended on the season to lead the Wildcats.

That mark is tied for third in the Pac-12 Conference. Colorado’s Isaiah Oliver leads the league with 11 passes defended.

Passes defended are interceptions, plus pass breakups.

David Kelly contributed to this story.