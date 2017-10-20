Cats lose hoops commit Quinerly

Five-star Class of 2018 basketball point guard Jahvon Quinerly withdrew his commitment to the University of Arizona on Thursday.
UA junior cornerback Jace Whittaker had perhaps the finest game of his career with two interceptions in Arizona’s win over UCLA.
Year No. 2 of the Adia Barnes women’s basketball-era at Arizona begins with an almost an entirely different team.
Taryne Mowatt joins Mike Candrea's staff as pitching coach with Stacy Iveson shifting to lead recruiting and operations efforts.
UA senior running back Nick Wilson was running like the old days in the Cats 47-30 win over UCLA.
