Cats lose hoops commit Quinerly - Tucson News Now

Cats lose hoops commit Quinerly

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
Connect
(Photo courtesy: AP) (Photo courtesy: AP)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Five-star Class of 2018 basketball point guard Jahvon Quinerly withdrew his commitment to the University of Arizona Thursday night on the eve of the program’s annual Red-Blue Game.

The move was not unexpected.

The Jersey City, New Jersey prospect made the announcement on Twitter.

He is believed to be the player listed in an FBI affidavit who Wildcats’ assistant coach Book Richardson is charged with giving money to secure the athlete’s commitment to the UA program.

Richardson was arrested late last month and is on indefinite suspension from his position at Arizona.

Quinerly’s family has hired a lawyer but he has said he has not been contacted by the FBI.

Quinerly, who committed to the Arizona back on August 8, is rated the 19th overall 2018 prospect by 247 Sports.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • UA SportsMore>>

  • Cats lose hoops commit Quinerly

    Cats lose hoops commit Quinerly

    Friday, October 20 2017 3:27 AM EDT2017-10-20 07:27:25 GMT

    Five-star Class of 2018 basketball point guard Jahvon Quinerly withdrew his commitment to the University of Arizona on Thursday.

    Five-star Class of 2018 basketball point guard Jahvon Quinerly withdrew his commitment to the University of Arizona on Thursday.

  • Whittaker is winning on the corner

    Whittaker is winning on the corner

    Friday, October 20 2017 2:47 AM EDT2017-10-20 06:47:19 GMT

    UA junior cornerback Jace Whittaker had perhaps the finest game of his career with two interceptions in Arizona’s win over UCLA.

    UA junior cornerback Jace Whittaker had perhaps the finest game of his career with two interceptions in Arizona’s win over UCLA.

  • Change highlights Barnes' 2nd UA hoops season

    Change highlights Barnes' 2nd UA hoops season

    Thursday, October 19 2017 5:34 AM EDT2017-10-19 09:34:27 GMT

    Year No. 2 of the Adia Barnes women’s basketball-era at Arizona begins with an almost an entirely different team.

    Year No. 2 of the Adia Barnes women’s basketball-era at Arizona begins with an almost an entirely different team.

    •   
Powered by Frankly