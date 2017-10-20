Cats lose hoops commit Quinerly

Five-star Class of 2018 basketball point guard Jahvon Quinerly withdrew his commitment to the University of Arizona Thursday night on the eve of the program’s annual Red-Blue Game.

The move was not unexpected.

The Jersey City, New Jersey prospect made the announcement on Twitter.

He is believed to be the player listed in an FBI affidavit who Wildcats’ assistant coach Book Richardson is charged with giving money to secure the athlete’s commitment to the UA program.

Richardson was arrested late last month and is on indefinite suspension from his position at Arizona.

Quinerly’s family has hired a lawyer but he has said he has not been contacted by the FBI.

Quinerly, who committed to the Arizona back on August 8, is rated the 19th overall 2018 prospect by 247 Sports.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.