Early goals give Wildcats 3-2 win over Utah

The University of Arizona women’s soccer team defeated Utah by a score of 3-2 in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday evening.

Charlotte Brascia scored for the Wildcats 19 seconds into the match.

The Wildcats (7-4-3, 4-2-1 Pac-12) had their first two goals in under five minutes.

Jill Aguilera and Cali Crisler also had scored for Arizona. Aguilera assisted on Crisler’s tally.

Utah (5-8-2, 0-6-1) for both their scores in the final 15 minutes of the match.

The Wildcats are back in action on Sunday, Oct. 22nd in Boulder, Colo. where they will face the Buffaloes to close out their weekend.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Arizona Athletics contributed to this story.