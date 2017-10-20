United Way kicks off annual campaign to beautify the Old Pueblo

United Way of Southern Arizona kicks off its Days of Caring 2017 campaign Friday morning, Oct. 20.
Uncontrolled bleeding can result in death in as little as five to 10 minutes. Attendees learned basic techniques to control bleeding by using their hands or a tourniquet until first responders can take over.
“Disability plates and placards are strictly reserved for people who truly need this kind of accommodation,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen. “Any attempt to sell or transfer them is illegal and causes tremendous hardship for the rightful owner.”
According to a Sahuarita Police Department news release, Brian Daniel beat his 10-year-old pug with a club and then choked it, trying to kill it because it was sick and had not eaten in two weeks.
The Marana Pumpkin Patch sponsored by Post Farms attracts over 75,000 people each year.
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.
Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.
The body of Mark Bakotic II, the young man who disappeared Dec. 30 from a Warehouse District music club, has been found and positively identified by the coroner's office, according to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
Birthed from the space dust of Halley's Comet, the Orionid meteor shower has been going on for a few weeks, but it's peak time to view the star show will be this weekend.
Ames Mayfield's line of questioning during a state senator's visit got him kicked out of his Cub Scouts den because the pack leader reportedly thought he was being disrespectful.
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.
