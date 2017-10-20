United Way kicks off annual campaign to beautify the Old Pueblo

United Way of Southern Arizona kicks off its Days of Caring 2017 campaign Friday morning, Oct. 20.

The event pairs people in the community with several different projects across the Old Pueblo. This year, 3,000 people signed up for more than 100 projects.

Today's the day! @unitedwayaz kicks off annual Days of Caring, helping beautify the #OldPueblo and fill needs in our community. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/6pTXxMqr3U — Vicki Karr (@vickikarrnews) October 20, 2017

They include rebuilding playgrounds and cleaning local parks and washes. Some volunteers will even pull buffelgrass from "A" Mountain because it’s a fire hazard.

Lynn Urqiedez Elementary School on Tucson's south side will get help from volunteers to build a large garden on the school’s campus. It will be about the size of a classroom and will be used for students to learn, and eventually for the surrounding community to use.

United Way said Days of Caring is the organization’s largest event and leaves a lasting impact on the community.

“People love to do this with their family and it’s a great team building opportunity. To give back to your community, it really just solidifies your place in the community and you tend to care for it more,” said Melissa D’Auria, who works with the organization.

Registration is closed for Days of Caring; however, the organization needs volunteers year-round. Click here for more information.

