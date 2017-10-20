Police search for suspect after man shot near D-M

Sgt. Pete Dugan with Tucson police said one man was shot multiple times at the Kachina Court Apartments in the 5200 block of East 29th Street.

Dugan said the shooting happened at around 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20.

The man went to an apartment for help after he was shot, according to Dugan.

Officers responding to the scene heard reports that someone connected to the shooting may have run to another apartment. Police are searching for that person, but Dugan said officers are not sure if that person is still in the complex.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded and stabilized. Dugan said the man's injuries are not life-threatening.

