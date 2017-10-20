UPDATE: Shooting suspect holed up in apartment, may be suicidal - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Shooting suspect holed up in apartment, may be suicidal

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Sgt. Pete Dugan with Tucson police said one man was shot multiple times at the Kachina Court Apartments in the 5200 block of East 29th Street.

Dugan said the shooting happened at around 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20.

The suspect is believed to be in an apartment complex in the area and may be suicidal, according to Dugan.

The TPD has SWAT and a mental health teams on the scene.

East 29th is closed between Rosemont and South Craycroft roads.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded and stabilized. Dugan said the man's injuries are not life-threatening.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Shooting suspect holed up in apartment, may be suicidal

    UPDATE: Shooting suspect holed up in apartment, may be suicidal

    Friday, October 20 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-10-20 19:05:55 GMT

    Authorities are at an apartment complex on Tucson's south side trying to get a shooting suspect to surrender.

    Authorities are at an apartment complex on Tucson's south side trying to get a shooting suspect to surrender.

  • MVD reminds consumers handicap placards can’t be sold or transferred

    MVD reminds consumers handicap placards can’t be sold or transferred

    Friday, October 20 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-10-20 04:21:54 GMT
    (Source: ADOT Motor Vehicle Division)(Source: ADOT Motor Vehicle Division)

    “Disability plates and placards are strictly reserved for people who truly need this kind of accommodation,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen. “Any attempt to sell or transfer them is illegal and causes tremendous hardship for the rightful owner.”

    “Disability plates and placards are strictly reserved for people who truly need this kind of accommodation,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen. “Any attempt to sell or transfer them is illegal and causes tremendous hardship for the rightful owner.”

  • Sahuarita man facing animal cruelty charges

    Sahuarita man facing animal cruelty charges

    Thursday, October 19 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-10-20 02:38:41 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to a Sahuarita Police Department news release, Brian Daniel beat his 10-year-old pug with a club and then choked it, trying to kill it because it was sick and had not eaten in two weeks.  

    According to a Sahuarita Police Department news release, Brian Daniel beat his 10-year-old pug with a club and then choked it, trying to kill it because it was sick and had not eaten in two weeks.  

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teacher hit with brick after confiscating student's phone

    Teacher hit with brick after confiscating student's phone

    Friday, October 20 2017 2:00 AM EDT2017-10-20 06:00:06 GMT
    Friday, October 20 2017 2:00 AM EDT2017-10-20 06:00:06 GMT

    The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.

    The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.

  • Witness: Suspect gathered co-workers, then started shooting

    Witness: Suspect gathered co-workers, then started shooting

    Friday, October 20 2017 3:44 AM EDT2017-10-20 07:44:23 GMT
    Friday, October 20 2017 3:07 PM EDT2017-10-20 19:07:06 GMT

    A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.

    A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.

  • Man dies from rock thrown through car's windshield

    Man dies from rock thrown through car's windshield

    Friday, October 20 2017 8:36 AM EDT2017-10-20 12:36:10 GMT
    Friday, October 20 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-10-20 16:16:04 GMT

    Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.

    Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.

    •   
Powered by Frankly