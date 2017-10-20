UPDATE: Shooting suspect holed up in apartment, may be suicidal

Sgt. Pete Dugan with Tucson police said one man was shot multiple times at the Kachina Court Apartments in the 5200 block of East 29th Street.

Dugan said the shooting happened at around 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20.

The suspect is believed to be in an apartment complex in the area and may be suicidal, according to Dugan.

The TPD has SWAT and a mental health teams on the scene.

East 29th is closed between Rosemont and South Craycroft roads.

TRAFFIC ALERT: E 29th Street closed from S Craycroft to S Swan because of police activity. >> https://t.co/qSMreoUmIF pic.twitter.com/F388sYRLmj — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) October 20, 2017

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded and stabilized. Dugan said the man's injuries are not life-threatening.

