OVERTIME: Week 9 matchups

By Tucson News Now Staff
Week 9 of the high school football season features 18 games involving southern Arizona teams.

During the games, get live scoring updates HERE. Results from the 2017 season are available HERE.

WEEK 9 SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 20

Mountain View at Buena

Salpointe at Catalina Foothills

Pusch Ridge at Catalina

Poston Butte at Cholla

Ironwood Ridge at Cienega

Tanque Verde at Empire

Desert View at Marana

CDO at Nogales

Pueblo at Palo Verde

Amphi at Rio Rico

Douglas at Sabino

Sunnyside at Sahuaro

Bisbee at San Manuel

Benson at Santa Cruz Valley

Sahuarita at Santa Rita

Rincon at Tucson

Flowing Wells at Walden Grove

Tombstone at Willcox

