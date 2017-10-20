State representative says she's been subjected to sexual harassment by colleagues

Authorities are at an apartment complex on Tucson's south side trying to get a shooting suspect to surrender.
Arizona Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita said she "experienced unwanted sexual advances and lewd and suggestive comments regarding my body and appearance from male colleagues" at the capitol.
Week 9 of the high school football season features 18 games involving southern Arizona teams.
United Way of Southern Arizona kicks off its Days of Caring 2017 campaign Friday morning, Oct. 20.
Uncontrolled bleeding can result in death in as little as five to 10 minutes. Attendees learned basic techniques to control bleeding by using their hands or a tourniquet until first responders can take over.
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.
Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.
The body of Mark Bakotic II, the young man who disappeared Dec. 30 from a Warehouse District music club, has been found and positively identified by the coroner's office, according to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer Velasquez
It's a somber day across the coast. 7-year-old Sophia Myers lost her battle with DIPG, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, just after midnight Friday.
