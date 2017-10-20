Casino Del Sol golf tournament raises money for local nonprofits

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe’s enterprise, Casino Del Sol, raised $70,000 to benefit two nonprofit organizations in the community at their third annual Charity Golf Tournament last month.

“The Pascua Yaqui Tribe and Casino Del Sol are proud to continue this tradition with our third annual Charity Golf Tournament,” said CEO of Casino Del Sol, Kimberly Van Amburg. “This year we are honored to partner with Homicide Survivors, Inc. and Youth On Their Own, to raise funds that will allow these amazing organizations to continue making a difference in our community.”

Nearly 150 participants came out to Sewailo Golf Club at Casino Del Sol for a day of golf that raised funds for Homicide Survivors, Inc. and Youth On Their Own. This week, Pascua Yaqui Tribal Council Members, David Ramirez, Peter Yucupicio, Francisco Valencia, and Francisco Munoz, along with Casino Del Sol’s CEO, Kimberly Van Amburg, presented $35,000 checks to each organization to go towards their worthy causes that benefit those in need in Southern Arizona.

Homicide Survivors, Inc. is a nonprofit victim assistance organization that is dedicated to meeting the crisis and long-term needs of families of murder victims. Through support, advocacy and assistance, they help survivors cope emotionally, stabilize economically and seek justice for their loved ones.

“We couldn’t be more humbled by this significant gift to our mission and those we serve. This will enable us to continue to serve those families horrifically impacted by the murder of a family member,” said Angie Smith, president of the board of directors of Homicide Survivors, Inc. and partner in Smith & Dale Philanthropic Counsel. “I can’t thank Casino Del Sol enough for the acknowledgment of our organization and the financial support to continue our work. And personally, as a survivor, it is incredibly powerful to see this type of support. On behalf of our board, staff, volunteers and survivors, please accept our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation.”

Youth On Their Own is a dropout prevention program that supports the high school graduation and continued success of homeless, unaccompanied youth in Pima County. For more than 30 years, they have provided financial assistance, basic human needs, and one-on-one guidance to empower more than 16,000 homeless youth to remain in school and pursue opportunities for self-sufficiency.

“We are so grateful for this impactful gift which allows Youth On Their Own to help more homeless youth reach their goal of high school graduation,” said Nicola Hartmann, CEO of Youth On Their Own. “Thank you, Casino Del Sol.”

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe, the Yaqui people through its enterprises, and Casino Del Sol are committed to being community partners. Through 12 percent municipal funds directed in the State of Arizona-Pascua Yaqui Gaming Compact, the Tribe and Casino have provided several million dollars to support charitable organizations and organizations that provide crucial services to residents of Southern Arizona.

