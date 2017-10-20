Kicking off UA Homecoming week with traditional lighting of 'A' Mountain

The public is invited to watch the annual lighting of 'A' Mountain, which will take place on Sunday, Oct. 22 to help kick off the University of Arizona homecoming week.

The UA Bobcats Senior Honorary will light the mountain with flares. Members of the oldest recognized honorary on the campus will meet at Sentinel Peak ('A' Mountain) at 4 p.m. to start set up and after a brief history the flares will be placed around the 'A'.

According to a UA release, the UA Student Alumni Ambassadors, or SAA, will host a lighting celebration on the top floor of the Main Gate Garage, 815 E. 2nd St., from 5:30-7 p.m.

Students and alumni will gather, mingle and watch as the "A" is lit. Wilbur T. Wildcat, UA cheerleaders and the 2017 Homecoming court are expected to attend.

SAA also will provide a brief history of the tradition of lighting the "A." The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Food and drink will be provided.

The tradition of the lighting actually began with UA students burning the 'A' to prepare the surface for whitewashing, which was done by the freshman class before the first football game each year.

Lighting of the 'A' fell by the way side as time went on, that was until 2008, when the Bobcats Senior Honorary made the event part of UA's Homecoming week.

In 2011 the SAA created the Main Gate lighting celebration to honor the tradition and celebrate the start of Homecoming week.

The UA's Homecoming is Saturday, Oct. 28, highlighted by the Wildcats' football game against Washington State that will kick off at 6:30 p.m. in Arizona Stadium.

