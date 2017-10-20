Jack W. Harmon Elementary Veterans Day Assembly

Submitted by Angie Beauchene, Principal
Jack W. Harmon Elementary is proud to announce their fourth annual Veterans Day Assembly on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 9:30 am.
The Harmon school community would like to thank our veterans for their service!
MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.
Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.