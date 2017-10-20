Jack W. Harmon Elementary Veterans Day Assembly

Pictured L to R: Ruby Schulte, Hayley Tibben, Emmitt Meyer, Kaden Perez, and Victoria Mora (Source: J.O. Combs Unified School District)

Submitted by Angie Beauchene, Principal

Jack W. Harmon Elementary is proud to announce their fourth annual Veterans Day Assembly on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 9:30 am.

The Harmon school community would like to thank our veterans for their service!

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.