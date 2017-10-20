Tucson Celtic Festival Association in need of volunteers

One man is in the hospital and another is in custody following a shooting on the south side of Tucson Friday, Oct. 20.
According to a Sahuarita Police Department news release, Brian Daniel beat his 10-year-old pug with a club and then choked it, trying to kill it because it was sick and had not eaten in two weeks.
The UA Bobcats Senior Honorary will light the mountain with flares. Members of the oldest recognized honorary on the campus will meet at Sentinel Peak ('A' Mountain) at 4 p.m. to start set up and after a brief history the flares will be placed around the 'A'.
Arizona Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita said she "experienced unwanted sexual advances and lewd and suggestive comments regarding my body and appearance from male colleagues" at the capitol.
Week 9 of the high school football season features 18 games involving southern Arizona teams.
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.
The South Mississippi community is coming to terms with the loss of a beloved little girl. Sophia Myers, 7, of Ocean Springs died October 20, 2017 after battling Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, also known as DIPG.
Birthed from the space dust of Halley's Comet, the Orionid meteor shower has been going on for a few weeks, but it's peak time to view the star show will be this weekend.
The platform fire has put new focus on oil and gas activity in the lake that few people knew anything about.
Located next to a bus stop on Hotel Street in Chinatown business at Fred's Sundries often comes in waves. Owner Ra Long says those busy times are what shoplifters prey on.
A woman was found lying near a creek off Doby's Bridge Road in Fort Mill, according to the York County Sheriff's Office. Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman found.
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.
