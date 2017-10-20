Tucson Celtic Festival Association in need of volunteers

Looking for a volunteer opportunity? The Tucson Celtic Festival Association might just have your chance, they are in need of volunteers for the 31st annual Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games in November.

The festival runs Nov. 3 - 5 at Rillito Raceway Park at 4502 North First Avenue.

A volunteer based organization, TCFA relies on its community volunteers to help pull this annual event off. Volunteers who work the festival work for a minimum of four hours, and they will receive free admission to one day of the festival, as well as a t-shirt.

Volunteers are needed for the following, and much more:

Set up and tear down, before and after the event, starting Thursday, Nov. 2 and ending Monday, Nov. 6.

Dance stage assembly

Setting up tables and chairs

Organizing festival booths, supplies, and much more.

Assisting at the will call or information booths

Helping with the Youth Highland Games

Dance and piping competition areas

Volunteers are especially needed for Friday set up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday night Pub Night (various tasks); Saturday night from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. (various tasks); Sunday afternoon 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Monday take down from 8 a.m. to noon.

Students ages 16 and over can earn community service requirements. Minors will be assigned to work in the children’s area.

This is a fun, family festival where anyone can meet new people and immerse themselves in Celtic culture.

Log on to www.TucsonCelticFestival.org, click on SIGN UP then Volunteers for details and to fill out the online application.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.