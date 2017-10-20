Schedule of events for Sahuarita Pecan Festival released

The 9th Annual Sahuarita Pecan Festival will be hosted by the Green Valley Pecan Company on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Green Valley Pecan farm at 1625 E. Sahuarita Road in Sahuarita, 85629, and will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Welcoming Ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Main Stage. This year’s Sahuarita Pecan Festival will pay special tribute to the men and women who have served this country.

“We’re less than a month out from the 9th Annual Sahuarita Pecan Festival! We have a great line-up of entertainment, including the famous Walden Grove High School Dance Group—The PAC. Plus, in honor of Veterans Day, we’re incorporating special activities to honor the service of our neighbors and friends,” said Paula Beemer, Sahuarita Pecan Festival Coordinator.

As part of this Veterans Day celebration, there will be a Posting of the Colors by Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, a veteran recognition program, and a flyover by the 162nd Fighter Wing.

This year’s Sahuarita Pecan Festival attractions include:

The 9th Annual Pecan Classic and Family Fun Run, starting at 8 a.m. Register online at Tagg Running Events by Oct. 31 to receive a free tech T-shirt.

A Kids Area—sponsored by Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun—to include bounce houses, bungee jumping, a rock climbing wall, the Boy Scouts monkey bridge, and Arabian horse demonstrations presented by the Southern Arizona Arabian Horse Association.

Arts and crafts vendors in the marketplace, selling locally made, unique items perfect for holiday shopping.

Food vendors from all over Southern Arizona, preparing BBQ, sweets, and treats.

A Heritage Area, featuring tractor pull contests and antique tractor displays.

Horse-drawn wagon rides into the orchard for pecan harvest demonstrations. Cost is $2 per person (free for kids five years old or younger). All proceeds go directly to the Community Food Bank – Green Valley.

A Pecan Pie Contest, sponsored by Mama’s Hawaiian Barbeque. The entry fee is $10 and the registration form is due on Nov. 11. Open to all ages!

Two pecan cracking contests.

Special entertainment guests include the Walden Grove High School dance team (The PAC), Southern Reins Band, and Great Expectations Academy Blue Jazz Band.

Festival attendees can take advantage of the free shuttle service from two locations around Sahuarita: Walden Grove High School and Sahuarita School District’s parking lot. Also, parking (general and disabled) will be available immediately south of the festival grounds for $5 per car.

The inaugural event was in 2009 and averages approximately 20,000 attendees each year. Over the past eight years, the Festival has raised more than $75,000 for local charities.

For more information click here: www.SahuaritaPecanFestival.com, on Facebook (SahuaritaPecanFestival) and Twitter (@PecanFestival).

