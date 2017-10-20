Woman attempts to smuggle drugs across border inside her body

“The concealment of narcotics inside the body is an extremely dangerous method often attempted by smugglers,” said John Schwamm, San Luis Port Director. “It can be instantly fatal should the narcotics seep through the packaging and be absorbed into the body.”
One man is in the hospital and another is in custody following a shooting on the south side of Tucson Friday, Oct. 20.
According to a Sahuarita Police Department news release, Brian Daniel beat his 10-year-old pug with a club and then choked it, trying to kill it because it was sick and had not eaten in two weeks.
Sgt. Cory Runge said the Yavapai County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified her using dental records. Cathryn Gorospe’s remains were found last Friday near Mayer.
“Disability plates and placards are strictly reserved for people who truly need this kind of accommodation,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen. “Any attempt to sell or transfer them is illegal and causes tremendous hardship for the rightful owner.”
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.
Located next to a bus stop on Hotel Street in Chinatown business at Fred's Sundries often comes in waves. Owner Ra Long says those busy times are what shoplifters prey on.
Birthed from the space dust of Halley's Comet, the Orionid meteor shower has been going on for a few weeks, but it's peak time to view the star show will be this weekend.
The South Mississippi community is coming to terms with the loss of a beloved little girl. Sophia Myers, 7, of Ocean Springs died October 20, 2017 after battling Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, also known as DIPG.
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.
"He took away a child's father, and the love of my life," Cagle said. "His stupid act took away a life."
