Woman attempts to smuggle drugs across border inside her body

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Arizona's Port of San Luis arrested a woman who attempted to smuggle methamphetamine inside her body.

“The concealment of narcotics inside the body is an extremely dangerous method often attempted by smugglers,” said John Schwamm, San Luis Port Director. “It can be instantly fatal should the narcotics seep through the packaging and be absorbed into the body.”

According to a CBP release, the 28-year-old was stopped for further inspection at the pedestrian lane on Thursday, Oct. 19 after a CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs. When officers questioned the woman she admitted she had drugs concealed in her groin area.

CBP officers seized the drugs, 4 ounces of methamphetamine worth an estimated $700, and turned the woman over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

