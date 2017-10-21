New details revealed in wild carjacking crime spree

Police reports reveal new information on a wild carjacking crime spree that took place across the south side of Tucson on October 4. The crime spree ended with the suspect shot during a dramatic hostage standoff with police.
Sgt. Cory Runge said the Yavapai County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified her using dental records. Cathryn Gorospe’s remains were found last Friday near Mayer.
One man is in the hospital and another is in custody following a shooting on the south side of Tucson Friday, Oct. 20.
“The concealment of narcotics inside the body is an extremely dangerous method often attempted by smugglers,” said John Schwamm, San Luis Port Director. “It can be instantly fatal should the narcotics seep through the packaging and be absorbed into the body.”
According to a Sahuarita Police Department news release, Brian Daniel beat his 10-year-old pug with a club and then choked it, trying to kill it because it was sick and had not eaten in two weeks.
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.
