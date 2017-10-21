New details revealed in wild carjacking crime spree

Tucson News Now has the police reports that reveal new information on a wild carjacking crime spree that took place across the south side of Tucson on October 4. The crime spree ended with the suspect shot during a dramatic hostage standoff with police.

Investigators have determined that is was the deputy’s bullet that struck the suspect, Elijah Lawrence in the head during the confrontation on Aviation Parkway.

Tucson News Now talked to the family of the young man who was taken hostage. Evangelina Varela, saw the suspect pistol whip her son while demanding the keys to their Chevy Camero. Varela watched helplessly as the man took her son hostage.

“Screaming he said mom, give him the keys. He wants the Camero keys. I ran inside and I was shaking…I was thinking, he’s going to kill my son. He’s going to kill him. I was praying. I was so nervous. I was saying God, Jesus, protect my son,” Varela said.

Tucson News Now has cell phone video from a neighbor that captures the terrifying moments Elijah Lawrence reversed the Camero out of Varela’s carport with her son, Irven, inside the car. During the confrontation at the house Varela said the suspect tried to shoot at her and missed.

As Lawrence tried to out run deputies, Irven told his mom they reached speeds of 100 miles an hour. Lawrence reportedly told Irven he just got out of jail and wanted to know where the “Dope House” was.

The high-speed chase came to an end when Lawrence hit the concrete median on Aviation Parkway, near 34th. As deputies surrounded the vehicle, investigators said a deputy fired one shot, striking the suspect in the head. Varela is grateful her son lived through this scary situation.

“It was not my time. It was not my son’s time. We are glad to be alive, and praying every single day,” Varela said.

Sgt. Kevin Kubitskey was the Pima County Sheriff Deputy that fired one shot. He's currently on administrative leave.



Lawrence is still hospitalized in serious condition and has not yet been charged.

