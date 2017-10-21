OVERTIME: Lancers keep advantage over Falcons

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Also on the Web

Sophomore running back Bijan Robinson scored three touchdowns to lead Conference 4A #3 ranked Salpointe Catholic to a 36-7 win Friday night over 7th ranked and host Catalina Foothills.

The win was the Lancers (8-1, 3-0) sixth over the Falcons since 2009 and gave them the 4A Kino Division title.

Robinson finished with 156 yards. Mario Padilla ran for 115 yards including a 44-yard touchdown.

Derick Bush and Lathan Ranson each had an interception for Salpointe Catholic.

Catalina Foothills (6-3, 2-1) will close out the regular season next week at Walden Grove

Salpointe Catholic travels to Canyon del Oro in Week 10.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.