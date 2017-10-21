OVERTIME: Lancers keep advantage over Falcons

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
Sophomore running back Bijan Robinson scored three touchdowns to lead Salpointe Catholic to a 36-7 win over Catalina Foothills.
Deandre Ayton scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in front of 14,644 fans at McKale Center.
Week 9 of the high school football season features 18 games involving southern Arizona teams.
A tumultuous off season for Arizona Wildcats Men's Basketball wasn't enough to keep the fans away as the 2017-2018 season officially started.
