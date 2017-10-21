Ayton powers Blue to a 55-37 victory In Red-Blue game

A tumultuous off season for Arizona Wildcats Men's Basketball wasn't enough to keep the fans away as the 2017-2018 season officially started.

Deandre Ayton led all players in scoring and on the glass with 21 points and nine rebounds as his Blue team used a scoring surge in the second half to earn the 55-37 victory over Red in Arizona Basketball’s annual Red-Blue game in front of a sold-out McKale Center in Tucson.

The 7-foot-1-inch freshman finished an ultra-efficient 10 of 14 (.714) shooting night from the field was backed on the Blue team by Allonzo Trier and his 15 points, three assists and one steal.

Freshman Brandon Randolph, who won the Slam Dunk Competition, paced the Red team with 16 points.

The Wildcats will play a pair of exhibitions at home before the start of the regular season with the next game coming on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. versus Eastern New Mexico.

You can read more about this evening at ArizonaWildcats.com.

David Kelly contributed to this story.