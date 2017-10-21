Ayton powers Blue to a 55-37 victory In Red-Blue game

A tumultuous off season for Arizona Wildcats Men's Basketball wasn't enough to keep the fans away as the 2017-2018 season officially started.
A tumultuous off season for Arizona Wildcats Men's Basketball wasn't enough to keep the fans away as the 2017-2018 season officially started.
Deandre Ayton scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in front of 14,644 fans at McKale Center.
Deandre Ayton scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in front of 14,644 fans at McKale Center.
A tumultuous off season for Arizona Wildcats Men's Basketball wasn't enough to keep the fans away as the 2017-2018 season officially started.
A tumultuous off season for Arizona Wildcats Men's Basketball wasn't enough to keep the fans away as the 2017-2018 season officially started.
The Wildcats scored all their goals in the first 19 minutes of the match to beat the Utes.
The Wildcats scored all their goals in the first 19 minutes of the match to beat the Utes.
UA junior cornerback Jace Whittaker had perhaps the finest game of his career with two interceptions in Arizona’s win over UCLA.
UA junior cornerback Jace Whittaker had perhaps the finest game of his career with two interceptions in Arizona’s win over UCLA.
Five-star Class of 2018 basketball point guard Jahvon Quinerly withdrew his commitment to the University of Arizona on Thursday.
Five-star Class of 2018 basketball point guard Jahvon Quinerly withdrew his commitment to the University of Arizona on Thursday.