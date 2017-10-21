Wildcat Preview: California

Riding a two-game winning streak, the Arizona Wildcats will head to the Bay Area to face off with Cal on Saturday.

The Cats (4-2, 2-1) have been led the last two weeks by the breakout performance of sophomore quarterback Khalil Tate.

Tate followed up a record-setting breakout performance against Colorado with another dominant performance to lead Arizona to its first victory (47-30) over UCLA since 2011.

He totaled 378 yards of offense and 3 TDs, gaining 230 yards (sixth-most in UA history) on 15 carries (71 and 45-yard TDs) to become the first FBS quarterback since 1997 to post consecutive 200-yard rushing efforts.

Tate completed 9-of-13 passes for 148 yards and a TD through the air with turnover free ball.

He was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week for a second straight week.

The conference’s Defensive Player of the Week was California linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk.

He had 2.5 sacks, an interception and forced a fumble as the Golden Bears (4-3, 1-3) had seven takeaways on their way to a 37-3 upset of then-No. 8 and unbeaten Washington State.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m., on Pac-12 Network.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Arizona Athletics contributed to this story.