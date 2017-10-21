Wildcat Preview: California

Riding a two-game winning streak, the Arizona Wildcats will head to the Bay Area to face off with Cal on Saturday.
The Cats (4-2, 2-1) have been led the last two weeks by the breakout performance of sophomore quarterback Khalil Tate.
Tate followed up a record-setting breakout performance against Colorado with another dominant performance to lead Arizona to its first victory (47-30) over UCLA since 2011.
He totaled 378 yards of offense and 3 TDs, gaining 230 yards (sixth-most in UA history) on 15 carries (71 and 45-yard TDs) to become the first FBS quarterback since 1997 to post consecutive 200-yard rushing efforts.
Tate completed 9-of-13 passes for 148 yards and a TD through the air with turnover free ball.
He was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week for a second straight week.
The conference’s Defensive Player of the Week was California linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk.
He had 2.5 sacks, an interception and forced a fumble as the Golden Bears (4-3, 1-3) had seven takeaways on their way to a 37-3 upset of then-No. 8 and unbeaten Washington State.
The Wildcats fall to 2-8 in Pac-12 Conference play with a five-set loss to the Ducks (Photo courtesy: Oregon Athletics).
Arizona pushed No. 15 Oregon to the brink, but fell in five sets in Eugene (25-22, 23-25, 18-25, 25-9, 15-10) on Friday night. Three different players had double-doubles for the Wildcats: Kendra Dahlke (16 kills, 11 digs), Paige Whipple (15 kills, 13 digs) and Julia Patterson (47 assists, 11 digs). Ronika Stone lead Oregon (12-5, 5-4) with ten kills and nine blocks for 17.5 points. Arizona (8-11, 2-8) will begin the second half of conference play by welcomin...
