Wildcat Preview: California

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
Riding a two-game winning streak, the Arizona Wildcats will head to the Bay Area to face off with Cal on Saturday. 

The Cats (4-2, 2-1) have been led the last two weeks by the breakout performance of sophomore quarterback Khalil Tate.

Tate followed up a record-setting breakout performance against Colorado with another dominant performance to lead Arizona to its first victory (47-30) over UCLA since 2011. 

He totaled 378 yards of offense and 3 TDs, gaining 230 yards (sixth-most in UA history) on 15 carries (71 and 45-yard TDs) to become the first FBS quarterback since 1997 to post consecutive 200-yard rushing efforts. 

Tate completed 9-of-13 passes for 148 yards and a TD through the air with turnover free ball.

He was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week for a second straight week.

The conference’s Defensive Player of the Week was California linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk.

He had 2.5 sacks, an interception and forced a fumble as the Golden Bears (4-3, 1-3) had seven takeaways on their way to a 37-3 upset of then-No. 8 and unbeaten Washington State.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m., on Pac-12 Network. 

    Tucson News Now has all you need to know as the Wildcats go for a third straight Pac-12 Conference win.

    Deandre Ayton scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in front of 14,644 fans at McKale Center.

    Arizona pushed No. 15 Oregon to the brink, but fell in five sets in Eugene (25-22, 23-25, 18-25, 25-9, 15-10) on Friday night.   Three different players had double-doubles for the Wildcats: Kendra Dahlke (16 kills, 11 digs), Paige Whipple (15 kills, 13 digs) and Julia Patterson (47 assists, 11 digs).   Ronika Stone lead Oregon (12-5, 5-4) with ten kills and nine blocks for 17.5 points.    Arizona (8-11, 2-8) will begin the second half of conference play by welcomin...
