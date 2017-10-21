Arizona Volleyball swept on the Oregon trail

Arizona pushed No. 15 Oregon to the brink, but fell in five sets in Eugene (25-22, 23-25, 18-25, 25-9, 15-10) on Friday night.
Three different players had double-doubles for the Wildcats: Kendra Dahlke (16 kills, 11 digs), Paige Whipple (15 kills, 13 digs) and Julia Patterson (47 assists, 11 digs).
Ronika Stone lead Oregon (12-5, 5-4) with ten kills and nine blocks for 17.5 points.
Arizona (8-11, 2-8) will begin the second half of conference play by welcoming California (Friday) and Stanford (Sunday) to McKale next week.
You can read more about this match at ArizonaWildcats.com.
