Arizona Volleyball swept on the Oregon trail

The Wildcats fall to 2-8 in Pac-12 Conference play with a five-set loss to the Ducks (Photo courtesy: Oregon Athletics).

Arizona pushed No. 15 Oregon to the brink, but fell in five sets in Eugene (25-22, 23-25, 18-25, 25-9, 15-10) on Friday night.



Three different players had double-doubles for the Wildcats: Kendra Dahlke (16 kills, 11 digs), Paige Whipple (15 kills, 13 digs) and Julia Patterson (47 assists, 11 digs).



Ronika Stone lead Oregon (12-5, 5-4) with ten kills and nine blocks for 17.5 points.



Arizona (8-11, 2-8) will begin the second half of conference play by welcoming California (Friday) and Stanford (Sunday) to McKale next week.

You can read more about this match at ArizonaWildcats.com.

Copyright 2017 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.

David Kelly contributed to this story.