BEAR DOWN: Wildcats stop Cal 45-44 in two overtimes

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Freshman linebacker Colin Schooler deflected a Ross Bowers two-point conversion pass in the second overtime Saturday to give the Arizona Wildcats a 45-44 win over the California Golden Bears at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.

The win is the third in a row in Pac-12 Conference play for UA.

The Cats are tied for 2nd place in the South Division with Arizona State who also won on Saturday beating Utah.

Zach Green came on for an injured Nick Wilson and an ejected JJ Taylor to run for 130 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns including one in overtime.

Khalil Tate provided three touchdowns, two through the air.

The Wildcats (5-2, 3-1) will host Washington State next Saturday for Homecoming at Arizona Stadium.

  BEAR DOWN: Wildcats stop Cal 45-44 in two overtimes

    Sunday, October 22 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-10-22 04:02:27 GMT

    The Wildcats win their third straight game beating the Golden Bears 45-44 in double overtime.

  Wildcat Preview: California

    Saturday, October 21 2017 6:47 AM EDT2017-10-21 10:47:36 GMT

    Tucson News Now has all you need to know as the Wildcats go for a third straight Pac-12 Conference win.

  Ayton powers Blue to a 55-37 victory In Red-Blue game

    Saturday, October 21 2017 6:39 AM EDT2017-10-21 10:39:45 GMT

    Deandre Ayton scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in front of 14,644 fans at McKale Center.

