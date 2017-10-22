BEAR DOWN: Wildcats stop Cal 45-44 in two overtimes

Freshman linebacker Colin Schooler deflected a Ross Bowers two-point conversion pass in the second overtime Saturday to give the Arizona Wildcats a 45-44 win over the California Golden Bears at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.

The win is the third in a row in Pac-12 Conference play for UA.

The Cats are tied for 2nd place in the South Division with Arizona State who also won on Saturday beating Utah.

Zach Green came on for an injured Nick Wilson and an ejected JJ Taylor to run for 130 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns including one in overtime.



Khalil Tate provided three touchdowns, two through the air.

The Wildcats (5-2, 3-1) will host Washington State next Saturday for Homecoming at Arizona Stadium.

