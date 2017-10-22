"Actions Speak Louder" benefit concert held in downtown Tucson

Local musicians took the stage in downtown Tucson on Saturday night for a benefit concert to help the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas and those affected by Hurricane Irma and Maria. It’s all for the "Actions Speak Louder" concert. Organizers said after seeing all of the recent tragedies, they felt compelled to do something to make a difference. 58 people lost their lives in the mass shooting at a country concert in Las Vegas.
Local musicians took the stage in downtown Tucson on Saturday night for a benefit concert to help the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas and those affected by Hurricane Irma and Maria.
The Wildcats win their third straight game beating the Golden Bears 45-44 in double overtime.
The Wildcats win their third straight game beating the Golden Bears 45-44 in double overtime.
Police reports reveal new information on a wild carjacking crime spree that took place across the south side of Tucson on October 4. The crime spree ended with the suspect shot during a dramatic hostage standoff with police.
Police reports reveal new information on a wild carjacking crime spree that took place across the south side of Tucson on October 4. The crime spree ended with the suspect shot during a dramatic hostage standoff with police.
Week 9 of the high school football season features 18 games involving southern Arizona teams.
Week 9 of the high school football season features 18 games involving southern Arizona teams.
The latest Arizona economic report shows jobs are increasing statewide and the unemployment rate is dropping, although it's still above the federal figures. And while the state has every reason to celebrate the good news, things are not as stellar in southern Arizona.
The latest Arizona economic report shows jobs are increasing statewide and the unemployment rate is dropping, although it's still above the federal figures. And while the state has every reason to celebrate the good news, things are not as stellar in southern Arizona.