"Actions Speak Louder" benefit concert held in downtown Tucson

Local musicians took the stage in downtown Tucson on Saturday night, Oct. 21, for a benefit concert to help the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas and those affected by Hurricane Irma and Maria.

The "Actions Speak Louder" concert formed, Organizers said, after seeing all of the recent tragedies. They felt compelled to do something to make a difference.

58 people lost their lives in the mass shooting at a country concert in Las Vegas. The victim’s names were put up on a projection screen at the beginning of Saturday night's concert. Then, singers, musicians and dancers used their talents to help raise money for the families affected by the mass shooting, and those still picking up the pieces in Puerto Rico – after the recent hurricanes.

Organizer, Colleen Zandbergen, has family who had to evacuate because of the storms. She said it was difficult to see the images coming out of Las Vegas. She said she wanted to do more than just sign a petition, so she rallied her fellow musicians to come together for a good cause.

“They went there to have a good time, to a concert. They went for a concert and then disaster. It was just so incredibly sad. We want to help these victims. We’re not trying to be political, we just want to help the people,” she said.

100 percent of the proceeds from this concert will be going to two different organizations. First, it will benefit Unidos for Puerto Rico to help with their basic needs like clean water. For more information click here: http://www.unidosporpuertorico.com/en/

The second donation will benefit the National Compassion Fund for Las Vegas. For more information click here: https://nationalcompassionfund.org/