Roads open again after fatal motor vehicle accident on Stone Avenue

The Tucson Police Department said a motorcyclist was killed after being struck by another vehicle on Stone Avenue on Sunday.

TPD said around noon a man on a motorcycle was pulling out of a parking lot when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, TPD said.

TPD said the driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

We will have more information when it is available.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.