UPDATE: Woman injured after car rolls down cliff in Gates Pass

A car rolled several times off the road in the Gates Pass area, before landing on its wheels down a cliff Sunday night, Oct. 22.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the collision shut down the road in both directions near the 6200 block of W. Gates Pass Road.

According to Capt. Brian Keeley with Northwest Fire District, whose department responded to the crash along with Drexel Heights Fire District, the vehicle rolled about 60 feet off the edge of the road and down the mountainside.

The first call about the crash came in around 4:55 p.m. Crews were still working to rescue the person injured when Ken Dungey snapped some photos of the crash site around 5:45 p.m. Sunday night.

There was only one person in the car, a 38-year-old woman, according to Tracy Koslowski with the Drexel Heights Fire District. The injured woman was wearing her seat belt, Koslowski said.

Keeley said rescue crews were able to climb down to the car and pull one patient from the vehicle.

A Drexel Heights ambulance took the injured woman to the hospital. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.

PCSD said Gates Pass was reopened to all traffic by around 7:22 p.m.

