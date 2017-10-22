No injuries in Douglas house fire Sunday morning

A home is destroyed in Douglas and firefighters are still working to figure out how it started.

According to Matt King with the Douglas Fire Department, they first got the call about the structure fire at 11:34 a.m. on Sunday, Oct 22m in the 1400 block of 23rd Street.

When firefighters got to the home around 11:38 in the morning, they found the home was engulfed in flames.

They were able to get the flames under control in about 20 minutes, King said, but stayed on scene about two more hours to mop up hot spots.

King said there was no one inside at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.

The homeowner was informed of the damage, King said, but he could not yet tell us where the fire started.