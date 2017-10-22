No injuries in Douglas house fire Sunday morning

A home is destroyed in Douglas and firefighters are still working to figure out how it started.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said a collision has shut down roads in both directions near the 6200 block of Gates Pass.
The Phoenix Suns have fired coach Earl Watson just three games in to the NBA season. The Suns announced the firing Sunday night after hours of meetings at the team's headquarters.
The Tucson Police Department said a motorcyclist was killed after being struck by another vehicle on Stone Avenue on Sunday.
The University of Arizona annual Homecoming celebration is set to begin Sunday, Oct. 22 and run until Sat. Oct. 28.
