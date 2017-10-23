Vegetable products recalled over Listeria concerns

Mann Packing has issued a voluntary recall of many vegetable products after Listeria monocytogenes was found in a sample.

Listeria can cause serious even deadly infections in kids and people with weak immune systems.

The recalled products have “best if used by” dates from October 11 to October 20, and were distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The company issued the following news release, which contains the full list of affected products.

Anyone who purchased these products can return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

