Hearings begin for TEP solar rate case

TEP’s rate case will go before the Arizona Corporation Commission starting Monday, Oct. 23.

The utility is asking for increased rates for new solar customers, claiming the new rates would reflect the current solar market.

TEP said those affected would see a $14 increase on their monthly bill, but would still see an $85 monthly savings by going solar.

But many solar activists are not onboard with this idea, saying the new rates are TEP’s way of taxing the sun.

They say it would have a devastating impact on the solar industry. They say new solar customers would be hit with an extra $20 per month.

Meanwhile, solar businesses are keeping busy with people flocking to get panels installed before the decision is made.

Kevin Koch, a local solar installer, said he’s seen an increase in business. But he’s afraid that will slow down if the ACC sides with TEP.

The hearings will last about two weeks, but a final decision is not likely until February.

