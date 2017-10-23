Hearings begin for TEP solar rate case

Local musicians took the stage in downtown Tucson on Saturday night for a benefit concert to help the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas and those affected by Hurricane Irma and Maria. It’s all for the "Actions Speak Louder" concert. Organizers said after seeing all of the recent tragedies, they felt compelled to do something to make a difference. 58 people lost their lives in the mass shooting at a country concert in Las Vegas.
Local musicians took the stage in downtown Tucson on Saturday night for a benefit concert to help the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas and those affected by Hurricane Irma and Maria.
TEP’s rate case will go before the Arizona Corporation Commission starting Monday, Oct. 23. The utility is asking for increased rates for new solar customers, claiming the new rates would reflect the current solar market. TEP said those affected would see a $14 increase on their monthly bill, but would still see an $85 monthly savings by going solar. But many solar activists are not onboard with this idea, saying the new rates are TEP?...
TEP’s rate case will go before the Arizona Corporation Commission starting Monday, Oct. 23. The utility is asking for increased rates for new solar customers, claiming the new rates would reflect the current solar market. TEP said those affected would see a $14 increase on their monthly bill, but wou
Mann Packing has issued a voluntary recall of many vegetable products after Listeria monocytogenes was found in a sample. Listeria can cause serious even deadly infections in kids and people with weak immune systems. The recalled products have “best if used by” dates from October 11 to October 20, and were distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company issued the following news release, which contains the full list of affected products. Manns Recalls Pro...
Mann Packing has issued a voluntary recall of many vegetable products after Listeria monocytogenes was found in a sample. Listeria can cause serious even deadly infections in kids and people with weak immune systems. The recalled products have “best if used by” dates from October 11 to October 20, and were distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company issued the following news release, which contains the full list of affected products. Manns Recalls Pro...
A home is destroyed in Douglas and firefighters are still working to figure out how it started.
A home is destroyed in Douglas and firefighters are still working to figure out how it started.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said a collision has shut down roads in both directions near the 6200 block of Gates Pass.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said a collision has shut down roads in both directions near the 6200 block of Gates Pass.
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.
Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.
The girls were riding with their aunt when the crash happened.
Friends and relatives of a couple whose bodies were found in Joshua Tree National Park say they died in a 'sympathetic murder-suicide'.
Friends and relatives of a couple whose bodies were found in Joshua Tree National Park say they died in a 'sympathetic murder-suicide'.
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear Monday before the judge deciding his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear Monday before the judge deciding his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.
The new father’s girlfriend and her mother say they didn’t know he had heroin in the room.
The new father’s girlfriend and her mother say they didn’t know he had heroin in the room.
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.
A famed New Orleans chef has stepped down from his company.
A famed New Orleans chef has stepped down from his company.