What's For Lunch: Brunch at the Lodge on The Desert and Cielos

We're helping you plan Sunday brunch for next week with Cielo's.

Chef David joined us from Lodge on The Desert and Cielos for our What’s For Lunch Segment. We talked about their fabulous brunch buffet and made a delicious dish from their dinner menu.

Cielos serves brunch every Sunday from 10:30 am to 2 pm.

For more information call (520) 320-2014.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.