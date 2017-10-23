What's For Lunch: Brunch at the Lodge on The Desert and Cielos - Tucson News Now

What's For Lunch: Brunch at the Lodge on The Desert and Cielos

By Sasha Loftis, Traffic Reporter
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

We're helping you plan Sunday brunch for next week with Cielo's.

Chef David joined us from Lodge on The Desert and Cielos for our What’s For Lunch Segment.  We talked about their fabulous brunch buffet and made a delicious dish from their dinner menu.

Cielos serves brunch every Sunday from 10:30 am to 2 pm.

For more information call (520) 320-2014.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Fresh BitesFresh BitesMore>>

  • What's For Lunch: Brunch at the Lodge on The Desert and Cielos

    What's For Lunch: Brunch at the Lodge on The Desert and Cielos

    Monday, October 23 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-10-23 19:48:23 GMT

    Chef David joined us from Lodge on The Desert and Cielos for our What’s For Lunch Segment.  We talked about their fabulous brunch buffet and made a delicious dish from their dinner menu.

    Chef David joined us from Lodge on The Desert and Cielos for our What’s For Lunch Segment.  We talked about their fabulous brunch buffet and made a delicious dish from their dinner menu.

  • Vote for our Lydia Camarillo to help Tucson children

    Thursday, October 19 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-10-19 19:29:00 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Lydia Camarillo is teaming up with Sauce Pizza & Wine to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tucson. You can help by voting for her pizza creation!

    Lydia Camarillo is teaming up with Sauce Pizza & Wine to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tucson. You can help by voting for her pizza creation!

  • What's For Lunch: Sonoran Mushrooms, Broth and Creamy Polenta

    What's For Lunch: Sonoran Mushrooms, Broth and Creamy Polenta

    Monday, October 16 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-10-16 19:48:49 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    Downtown Kitchen & Cocktails will join several other Tucson restaurants for their upcoming "Downtown Chef's Table" event to help those in need.

    Downtown Kitchen & Cocktails will join several other Tucson restaurants for their upcoming "Downtown Chef's Table" event to help those in need.

    •   
Powered by Frankly