Arizona QB Tate earns third-straight conference honor

Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate has been selected the Pac-12 Football Offensive Player of the Week for the third week in a row, and Wildcat Colin Schooler received the defensive version of the honor.

Tate, a sophomore, is the first Pac-10/12 player since USC's Rodney Peete in 1988 to get the honor three weeks in a row. Tate compiled 303 yards of offense and scored three touchdowns in leading the Wildcats to a 45-44 win in double overtime at California on Saturday, Oct. 21. On the other side of the ball, it was the freshman Schooler who broke up Cal's 2-point conversion attempt that sealed the victory.

Tate had his third-straight 100-yard rushing game. He ran for 137 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown, on 17 carries. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Schooler had a career-best 15 tackles, a season high for the Wildcats.

The special teams player of the week was Arizona State's freshman placekicker Brandon Ruiz, giving the state a sweep of week's the conference awards.

