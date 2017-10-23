Arizona QB Tate earns third-straight conference honor

Attorney Brick Storts, who represents Emanuel "Book" Richardson in Tucson, said his legal team sent a letter of appeal to the university in the days after the suspension.
Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate has been selected the Pac-12 Football Offensive Player of the Week for the third week in a row, and Wildcat Colin Schooler received the defensive version of the honor.
The Wildcats win their third straight game beating the Golden Bears 45-44 in double overtime.
Tucson News Now has all you need to know as the Wildcats go for a third straight Pac-12 Conference win.
Deandre Ayton scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in front of 14,644 fans at McKale Center.
