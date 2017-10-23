Both lanes of travel on Interstate 10 back open after police act - Tucson News Now

breaking

Both lanes of travel on Interstate 10 back open after police activity at Valencia

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Arizona Department of Transportation) (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of travel on Interstate 10 are open, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

An earlier incident had closed the westbound side of I-10 at Valencia, according to the Tucson Police Department, when a person was seen sitting on the overpass. 

No further information is immediately known.  

Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • TrafficMore>>

  • breaking

    Both lanes of travel on Interstate 10 back open after police activity at Valencia

    Both lanes of travel on Interstate 10 back open after police activity at Valencia

    Monday, October 23 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-10-23 22:27:00 GMT
    (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)(Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

    Traffic is back moving again on Interstate 10 in both directions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.  

    Traffic is back moving again on Interstate 10 in both directions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.  

  • MVD reminds consumers handicap placards can’t be sold or transferred

    MVD reminds consumers handicap placards can’t be sold or transferred

    Friday, October 20 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-10-20 04:21:54 GMT
    (Source: ADOT Motor Vehicle Division)(Source: ADOT Motor Vehicle Division)

    “Disability plates and placards are strictly reserved for people who truly need this kind of accommodation,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen. “Any attempt to sell or transfer them is illegal and causes tremendous hardship for the rightful owner.”

    “Disability plates and placards are strictly reserved for people who truly need this kind of accommodation,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen. “Any attempt to sell or transfer them is illegal and causes tremendous hardship for the rightful owner.”

  • New county road plan both cuts, increases taxes

    New county road plan both cuts, increases taxes

    Monday, October 16 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-10-17 01:27:56 GMT
    Roads on the northwest side. (Source: Tucson News Now)Roads on the northwest side. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    The plan, called the "Just Fix the Roads" plan, which he unveiled in Green Valley last week, must be approved by all five board members.

    The plan, called the "Just Fix the Roads" plan, which he unveiled in Green Valley last week, must be approved by all five board members.

    •   
Powered by Frankly