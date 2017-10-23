Both lanes of travel on Interstate 10 back open after police activity at Valencia

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of travel on Interstate 10 are open, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

I-10 Eastbound at Valencia in #Tucson: All lanes have reopened. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 23, 2017

An earlier incident had closed the westbound side of I-10 at Valencia, according to the Tucson Police Department, when a person was seen sitting on the overpass.

No further information is immediately known.

