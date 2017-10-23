Lawyers for UA assistant coach send appeal

The lawyer representing a University of Arizona basketball assistant coach who was suspended after being named in an alleged bribery scheme has confirmed that they are appealing the move.

Emanuel "Book" Richardson faces a preliminary hearing on Nov. 9 for his arrest last month related to an FBI investigation.

Attorney Brick Storts, who represents Richardson in Tucson, said his legal team sent a letter of appeal to the university in the days after the suspension.

Storts contends that pending a resolution of the criminal case in Federal Court, no final decision should’ve been made in regards to Richardson's employment.

"Let the federal system play itself out first before moving forward," Storts said.

UA has received and acknowledged the letter of appeal.

