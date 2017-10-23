Lawyers for UA assistant coach send appeal - Tucson News Now

Lawyers for UA assistant coach send appeal

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Emanuel Richardson (Source: Arizona Athletics) Emanuel Richardson (Source: Arizona Athletics)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The lawyer representing a University of Arizona basketball assistant coach who was suspended after being named in an alleged bribery scheme has confirmed that they are appealing the move.

Emanuel "Book" Richardson faces a preliminary hearing on Nov. 9 for his arrest last month related to an FBI investigation.

Attorney Brick Storts, who represents Richardson in Tucson, said his legal team sent a letter of appeal to the university in the days after the suspension.

Storts contends that pending a resolution of the criminal case in Federal Court, no final decision should’ve been made in regards to Richardson's employment.

"Let the federal system play itself out first before moving forward," Storts said.

UA has received and acknowledged the letter of appeal.

CRIME TEAM: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Lawyers for UA assistant coach send appealMore>>

  • Sports

    Sports

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • Police begin landfill search for missing Phoenix woman

    Police begin landfill search for missing Phoenix woman

    Monday, October 23 2017 11:09 AM EDT2017-10-23 15:09:00 GMT
    Monday, October 23 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-10-23 23:31:43 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    The Phoenix Police Department has started searching a Buckeye-area landfill for the body of a woman who has been missing for months.

    The Phoenix Police Department has started searching a Buckeye-area landfill for the body of a woman who has been missing for months.

  • Lawyers for UA assistant coach send appeal

    Lawyers for UA assistant coach send appeal

    Monday, October 23 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-10-23 23:03:15 GMT
    Emanuel Richardson (Source: Arizona Athletics)Emanuel Richardson (Source: Arizona Athletics)

    Attorney Brick Storts, who represents Emanuel "Book" Richardson in Tucson, said his legal team sent a letter of appeal to the university in the days after the suspension.

    Attorney Brick Storts, who represents Emanuel "Book" Richardson in Tucson, said his legal team sent a letter of appeal to the university in the days after the suspension.

  • DPS: 2 suspects arrested for firing shots at troopers

    DPS: 2 suspects arrested for firing shots at troopers

    Sunday, October 22 2017 1:03 PM EDT2017-10-22 17:03:27 GMT
    Monday, October 23 2017 3:55 PM EDT2017-10-23 19:55:31 GMT
    L to R: Ray Rudy Saucedo, III and Tiffany Sunshine Avalos. (Source: MCSO)L to R: Ray Rudy Saucedo, III and Tiffany Sunshine Avalos. (Source: MCSO)

    Arizona DPS troopers arrested two suspects who they say fired shots at troopers Sunday morning.

    Arizona DPS troopers arrested two suspects who they say fired shots at troopers Sunday morning.

    •   
Powered by Frankly