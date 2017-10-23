Lawyers for UA assistant coach send appeal

Attorney Brick Storts, who represents Emanuel "Book" Richardson in Tucson, said his legal team sent a letter of appeal to the university in the days after the suspension.
Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate has been selected the Pac-12 Football Offensive Player of the Week for the third week in a row, and Wildcat Colin Schooler received the defensive version of the honor.
The Wildcats win their third straight game beating the Golden Bears 45-44 in double overtime.
Tucson News Now has all you need to know as the Wildcats go for a third straight Pac-12 Conference win.
Deandre Ayton scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in front of 14,644 fans at McKale Center.
The Phoenix Police Department has started searching a Buckeye-area landfill for the body of a woman who has been missing for months.
Arizona DPS troopers arrested two suspects who they say fired shots at troopers Sunday morning.
Apparently traditional methods of robbery just don’t cut it anymore. Instead of breaking a window or picking a lock, two Phoenix burglars broke a hole through the wall between two businesses and crawled through the drywall to get into a PQH Wireless store.
Police reports reveal new information on a wild carjacking crime spree that took place across the south side of Tucson on October 4. The crime spree ended with the suspect shot during a dramatic hostage standoff with police.
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.
Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.
The girls were riding with their aunt when the crash happened.
The FDA reported that among the lots recalled are powerful painkillers Fentanyl and morphine, as well as Oxytocin, which is commonly used to induce labor.
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear Monday before the judge deciding his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.
