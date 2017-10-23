Prop 101 allows TFD to purchase 98 new sets of turnout gear

Five months ago, voters approved Prop 101. It was a half-cent sales tax increase aimed at funding public safety and road improvements.

Tucson Fire Department is just now seeing what some of that money can buy.

The department recently received 98 new sets of turnout gear.

Paramedic Scott Fleck was one of the dozens to get this new gear. Fleck has been with the department for 17 years and every time he gets a new set, he says it’s like Christmas.

“It was very exciting,” he said. “The last time I got a new set of turnouts was five years ago and having spent some time on new engine companies, they really have deteriorated over the last five years.”

That’s about as long as they can keep them in service until they start falling apart.

“They got used fairly aggressively,” he added. “We get into some very hazardous environments and it gets to be very hot. These provide a thermal barrier, they provide a moisture barrier.”

Capt. Andy Skaggs said a new set costs about $2,000 but that is a small price to pay for safety.

“Think about your stuff, if you depended on your clothes for your life, would you want old worn out stuff,” he said.

TFD isn’t the only department getting money from Prop 101.

The fire department and Tucson Police Department will be splitting about $150 million over the next five years. About another $100 million will be going to roads.

