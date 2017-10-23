Prop 101 allows TFD to purchase 98 new sets of turnout gear

There will be a resource fair and town hall that will take place in the R.E. Lindsey Jr. Auditorium, and a hiring fair will take place at the Sports Park located on the Tucson VA campus.
Stacks of bottled water, bags of clothes, boxes of hygiene products and other items can be seen in photos that first showed up Sunday, October 22, on the Facebook page of Wide Bodies Car Club.
Five months ago, voters approved Prop 101. It was a half-cent sales tax increase aimed at funding public safety and road improvements. Tucson Fire Department is just now seeing what some of that money can buy.
Attorney Brick Storts, who represents Emanuel "Book" Richardson in Tucson, said his legal team sent a letter of appeal to the university in the days after the suspension.
Traffic is back moving again on Interstate 10 in both directions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.
Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.
The girls were riding with their aunt when the crash happened.
The FDA reported that among the lots recalled are powerful painkillers Fentanyl and morphine, as well as Oxytocin, which is commonly used to induce labor.
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear Monday before the judge deciding his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.
