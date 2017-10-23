Southern Arizona VA Health Care System to host open house

Veterans and their families are invited to attend an open house at the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System main campus on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The open house will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the SAVAHCS main campus at 3601 South 6th Avenue.

There will be a resource fair and town hall that will take place in the R.E. Lindsey Jr. Auditorium, and a hiring fair will take place at the Sports Park located on the Tucson VA campus.

Tucson VA and Phoenix VA Regional Office representatives will provide individualized assistance during the resource fair, to veterans and their families.

There will be several VA resources available at the open house to provide information to attendees as well.

The Tucson VA’s Open House is open to all members of the public, including Congressional stakeholders, Veterans Service Organizations, state and local governmental and non-governmental organizations, and other community partners.

