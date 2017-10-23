Southern Arizona VA Health Care System to host open house

New, more effective vaccine to prevent painful shingles approved by US regulators.
New, more effective vaccine to prevent painful shingles approved by US regulators.
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.
State attorneys general argue the monthly payments are required under former President Barack Obama's health care law and cutting them off will harm consumers.
State attorneys general argue the monthly payments are required under former President Barack Obama's health care law and cutting them off will harm consumers.
There will be a resource fair and town hall that will take place in the R.E. Lindsey Jr. Auditorium, and a hiring fair will take place at the Sports Park located on the Tucson VA campus.
There will be a resource fair and town hall that will take place in the R.E. Lindsey Jr. Auditorium, and a hiring fair will take place at the Sports Park located on the Tucson VA campus.