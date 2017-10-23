Town of Sahuarita hosting open houses for public comment

Residents of the Town of Sahuarita and Green Valley are invited to attend one of two open houses on Thursday Nov. 2 to share ideas about how to make the future Town Center District "a vibrant and attractive community gathering place."

“This is an important time in developing our vision for the Town Center District,” said Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy in a recent news release. Murphy said that he is especially hopeful that residents and business owners in both Sahuarita and Green Valley will show up to share their ideas, provide feedback and get involved in the process.

There will be presentations, and concept art at the open houses, where the public will be able to give feedback and to share ideas. Open house locations and times for Thursday, Nov. 2 are:

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. at Quail Creek Club House at 2055 East Quail Crossing Boulevard, with a presentation at 1:45 p.m.

6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at Sahuarita Town Hall at 375 West Sahuarita Center Way, with a Presentation at 6:15 p.m.

The Town has been gathering input since the spring about what elements the Town Center District should include. An Advisory Group and an eight-question online visioning questionnaire of the greater Sahuarita area have produced promising results.

Most of the 2,200 questionnaire respondents favored an outdoor public gathering space that might include a central plaza, a green space, a special festival space, a performance stage, water features and play areas. Restaurants, coffee shops, bars and a movie theater were also highly ranked as were facilities for other recreational activities.

The open houses will provide residents an opportunity to share their input, respond to concepts and provide ideas to guide a clear vision for the District. This input will help set priorities for community investment in the core area to establish Sahuarita’s Town Center District.

