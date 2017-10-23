Fort Huachuca Adopt-a-Soldier for Thanksgiving Program

Not everyone gets to go home to their families for the holidays. Set a place at your Thanksgiving table for some of our Soldiers who are here for training.

Registration is now open for the 111th Brigade annual Adopt-a-Soldier Program. The sign-up process is done online at www.eventbrite.com/e/adopt-a-soldier-program-111th-military-intelligence-brigade-tickets-37165232210?aff=efbneb.

Follow the instructions to register. Printout your Adopt a Soldier ticket and bring it with you the Meet and Greet 5:30 p.m., Nov. 20 at Eifler Gym here.

Participants must present their ticket to be matched up with Soldiers.

Registration ends Nov. 17. Community members adopting Soldier must attend the mandatory Meet and Greet.

