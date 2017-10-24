Community tax volunteers needed in Tucson, Green Valley, Oro Valley and Marana

According to the Pima County Department of Transportation, they are working on safety projects in the problematic 1.5 mile stretch of Gates Pass Road, west of Camino De Oeste and east of Kinney Road, to "scope appropriate crash mitigation measures."
Someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer, or representative of the court has been calling residents in Pima County, telling them they are being contacted due to a "failure to appear" for jury duty.
There will be a resource fair and town hall that will take place in the R.E. Lindsey Jr. Auditorium, and a hiring fair will take place at the Sports Park located on the Tucson VA campus.
Stacks of bottled water, bags of clothes, boxes of hygiene products and other items can be seen in photos that first showed up Sunday, October 22, on the Facebook page of Wide Bodies Car Club.
Five months ago, voters approved Prop 101. It was a half-cent sales tax increase aimed at funding public safety and road improvements. Tucson Fire Department is just now seeing what some of that money can buy.
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.
