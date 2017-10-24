Gates Pass rollover crash brings safety concerns to forefront

According to the Pima County Department of Transportation, they are working on safety projects in the problematic 1.5 mile stretch of Gates Pass Road, west of Camino De Oeste and east of Kinney Road, to "scope appropriate crash mitigation measures."
Traffic is back moving again on Interstate 10 in both directions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
“Disability plates and placards are strictly reserved for people who truly need this kind of accommodation,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen. “Any attempt to sell or transfer them is illegal and causes tremendous hardship for the rightful owner.”
The plan, called the "Just Fix the Roads" plan, which he unveiled in Green Valley last week, must be approved by all five board members.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Drexel is shut down in both directions between Oriole and Hildreth because of a police situation. Drexel between Oriole and Hildreth is shut down in both directions due to police situation. Please avoid the area. — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) October 16, 2017 We are working to learn more.
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.
