Local food delivery services battle with Uber Eats

Southern Arizona largest school district is looking to add more security at some schools. The Tucson Unified School District’s governing board will discuss a proposal at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. The agreement, between the district and the city, would place six TPD officers primarily at Cholla Magnet, Palo Verde, Catalina High, Santa Rita High, Booth-Fickett Magnet and Pueblo Magnet High School. The positions were pr...
It has been nearly three months since Uber Eats started delivering to people in Tucson and local food delivery companies are starting to feel the impact. Founder of Tucson2Go, Larry Neibauer, said he hopes his personalized touch on food delivery helps he stand out from the competition. “You just have to out preform,” he said. “We competed in Chicago, we competed with Grub Hub for years. We should have gotten beat up but we never did.R...
According to the Pima County Department of Transportation, they are working on safety projects in the problematic 1.5 mile stretch of Gates Pass Road, west of Camino De Oeste and east of Kinney Road, to "scope appropriate crash mitigation measures."
Someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer, or representative of the court has been calling residents in Pima County, telling them they are being contacted due to a "failure to appear" for jury duty.
There will be a resource fair and town hall that will take place in the R.E. Lindsey Jr. Auditorium, and a hiring fair will take place at the Sports Park located on the Tucson VA campus.
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.
Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.
The clip, posted to social media Sunday by a concerned resident, shows four people hitting and kicking a teen, then walking away with his chain.
Police describe the boy as 3 to 5 years old, 3' tall, slender build, black hair and brown eyes.
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.
A Dothan boy is recovering in a Birmingham hospital after suffering severe burn wounds he said his sister caused.
