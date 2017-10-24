TUSD looking to add school resource officers at some schools

Southern Arizona largest school district is looking to add more security at some schools.

The Tucson Unified School District’s governing board will discuss a proposal at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

The agreement, between the district and the city, would place six TPD officers primarily at Cholla Magnet, Palo Verde, Catalina High, Santa Rita High, Booth-Fickett Magnet and Pueblo Magnet High School.

The positions were previously covered by a state gr ant from the Department of Education; however, the gr ant expired last fiscal year.

The proposal states the district and the city would decide on how to pay for the school resource officers.

These officers do a variety of things on school campuses, from basic safety to helping kids stay out of trouble. We caught up with some parents here at Pueblo Magnet High School on the south side.

They say adding security at the school would be a good thing.

“I think it’s good to have extra safety around you never know when something could happen. It’s always better to have someone there available then having to wait for somebody to show up,” said one parent.

“I think everything is great, however, this is the south side of town. Not to say anything or be harmful as me saying it’s the south side of town, but I do believe that we need more security here,” added another parent.

