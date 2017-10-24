Autopsy report reveals little about death of Isabel Celis

Two people have been arrested in connection with Monday's fatal shooting in Tonopah.
The heavily redacted autopsy report for Isabel Celis was released Tuesday, Oct. 24, but it provides no new information about how the young Tucson girl died.
Someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer, or representative of the court has been calling residents in Pima County, telling them they are being contacted due to a "failure to appear" for jury duty.
The Phoenix Police Department has started searching a Buckeye-area landfill for the body of a woman who has been missing for months.
Attorney Brick Storts, who represents Emanuel "Book" Richardson in Tucson, said his legal team sent a letter of appeal to the university in the days after the suspension.
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.
"Yes, the president said that 'he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway.' And it made me cry 'cause I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn't remember my husband's name," Sgt. La David Johnson's widow said in an interview.
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.
Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.
The good Samaritan managed to get the money and gun away from suspect, before removing his mask.
Millington police are looking for two suspects who were seen vandalizing property and intentionally spilling insecticide chemicals in the children's toy department.
