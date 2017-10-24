Autopsy report reveals little about death of Isabel Celis

The heavily redacted autopsy report for Isabel Celis was released Tuesday, Oct. 24, but it provides no new information about how the young Tucson girl died.

The report, which can be read HERE, confirms the child's death was a homicide and her remains were identified through DNA testing.

Isabel was only 6 years old when she disappeared from her bedroom under suspicious circumstances on Saturday, April 21, 2012. Over the years authorities worked through more than 2,200 leads, but the case went nowhere.

The case which has haunted law enforcement and southern Arizona residents alike took a turn in March 2017 when remains were found in rural Pima County.

On March 31, the Tucson Police Department announced DNA analysis confirmed the remains belonged to Isabel Celis.

"Although this confirmation may bring some degree of closure, of course it also ends the hope of bringing Isabel home safely to her family," TPD Chief Chris Magnus said at the news conference.

Magnus did not say how long the remains were in that location but he did say they were not found by accident.

"It was not a happenstance," he said. "There has been on going process of many searches, this was not a happenstance. I cannot get into any greater detail than that."

Magnus said the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with any information should call 88-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous.

"We believe there may still be folks out there who perhaps know something or feel now that they're willing to come forward with information that may be helpful," he said. "Don't assume that we have all the information, if people have tips they should contact us."

The Celis family released the following statement through the Tucson Medical Center.

"We want to thank the community for the support they have continued to show for Isa over the years and for refusing to give up hope," the family said. "Now is our time to mourn. We ask for our privacy during this time so that we can do that."

While Magnus did not release the exact location of the discovery, he did say the area was thoroughly processed for further evidence.

Magnus said he could not release information on any possible suspects but said he could not answer when asked if anyone was in custody.

TIMELINE

• April 20, 2012: 11 p.m., Isabel Mercedes Celis went to bed in her bedroom.

• April 20, 2012: Before 8 a.m., Isabel's mother, Rebecca Celis, left for work.

• April 20, 2012: Around 8 a.m., family members call 911 after they discover she is not in her bed and they cannot find her in the house.

• April 22, 2012: Evening, FBI search dogs arrive from Virginia to aid in the search.

• April 23, 2012: Celis family and 88-CRIME post $6,000 reward.

• May 3, 2012: Sergio and Rebecca Celis appear on NBC's "Today" show.

• May 4, 2012: Sergio and Rebecca Celis sit down with local media for live television appearance.

• May 7, 2012: Sergio and Rebecca Celis appear at benefit concert.

• May 11 , 2012: Sergio Celis barred from his seeing his sons.

• May 14, 2012: 911 tapes released: Son, Rebecca Celis' call | Sergio Celis' call

• Early March, 2017: Human remains discovered in rural Pima County.

• March 31, 2017: Tucson Police Department announce that DNA analysis confirms that remains are those of Isabel Celis.

