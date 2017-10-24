Arizona AG: Bisbee law on disposable bags violates state law

Arizona Attorney Mark Brnovich says a Bisbee ordinance violates a state ban on local laws prohibiting retailers from providing shoppers with disposable bags.

The Cochise County city's ordinance prohibits retail establishments from providing customers with single-use plastic carryout bags and says recycled paper bags can be provided only for a fee of at least 5 cents each.

A report released Tuesday, Oct. 24, by Brnovich says Bisbee has policy arguments for its ordinance "but the Legislature has spoken."

Brnovich reviewed Bisbee's ordinance after receiving a complaint from Republican Sen. Warren Peterson of Mesa.

A 2016 state law that allows individual legislators to require reviews of local laws for compliance with state law.

The2016 law requires the withholding of state-shared revenue from cities that refuse to rescind ordinances deemed to violate state law.

