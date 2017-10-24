Reports: Sen. Flake won't seek reelection

According to several reports, Arizona Senator Jeff Flake won't seek reelection in 2018
The heavily redacted autopsy report for Isabel Celis was released Tuesday, Oct. 24, but it provides no new information about how the young Tucson girl died.
Southern Arizona largest school district is looking to add more security at some schools. The Tucson Unified School District’s governing board will discuss a proposal at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. The agreement, between the district and the city, would place six TPD officers primarily at Cholla Magnet, Palo Verde, Catalina High, Santa Rita High, Booth-Fickett Magnet and Pueblo Magnet High School. The positions were pr...
It has been nearly three months since Uber Eats started delivering to people in Tucson and local food delivery companies are starting to feel the impact. Founder of Tucson2Go, Larry Neibauer, said he hopes his personalized touch on food delivery helps he stand out from the competition. “You just have to out preform,” he said. “We competed in Chicago, we competed with Grub Hub for years. We should have gotten beat up but we never did.R...
According to the Pima County Department of Transportation, they are working on safety projects in the problematic 1.5 mile stretch of Gates Pass Road, west of Camino De Oeste and east of Kinney Road, to "scope appropriate crash mitigation measures."
Robert Guillaume, singer and Emmy winner in 'Soap' and 'Benson' dies at age 89 in Los Angeles.
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.
The Washington Post recently reported that President Trump promised a North Carolina family the money after their son was killed in June but hadn't followed through.
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.
Authorities arrested two Mississippi teachers accused of buying drugs from a student.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
