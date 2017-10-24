THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Governor’s Aide pay vs Teacher pay

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

It pays to work for Governor Ducey, but it doesn't pay to be a teacher.

We learned through the Arizona Republic the governor gave his staff raises of up to 20 percent, while only giving a one percent raise to Arizona's teachers this year. The governor's spokesman said the staffers earned it through hard work and promotions.



But what about the hard work of our teachers? They are facing increasing class sizes and more responsibilities for pay that isn't keeping up with other states. And let's remember, our state is already facing a teacher shortage.

Our governor said he wanted to help turn that around. But think about it, shouldn’t that start with turning his thought process around on raises, and considering others OUTSIDE his office.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.