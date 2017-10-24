Cochise County Emergency Services hosts training exercise in Sierra Vista

On Wednesday October 18, 2017, Cochise County Emergency Services conducted a multi-agency training exercise at the Mall in Sierra Vista.

The purpose of this training was to test responses of public safety agencies to a report of a critical incident, and to identify any deficiencies while also reaffirming successes.

Sierra Vista Fire, Fry Fire, Ft Huachuca Fire, Douglas Fire, Sierra Vista Police Department, Cochise County Sheriff's Office, US Border Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mall Security, Cochise College Emergency Medicine students, Canyon Vista Hospital, Northern Cochise Community Hospital, Graham County Hospital, along with others were participants in this incident response.

The goal was achieved by successfully bringing local, state, and federal agencies together in a real life scenario that required real life responses.

Our appreciation to the participants and we look forward to continued training opportunities such as this to better prepare for any "real" disaster.

