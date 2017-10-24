TSA implementing new security procedures

The new screening process was tested at 10 airports over 18 months. (Source: KOLD News 13)

The transportation Security Administration has implemented a new and more strict carry-on baggage security screening procedure at Tucson International Airport and all other airports across the U.S.

The new procedure says travelers will have to place all electronics larger than a cell phone (4 inches by 6 inches) in bins for X-ray screening when going through the security checkpoint.

Electronics will have to be placed in a bin with nothing on top or below.

EVERYTHING COMES OUT *except* cell phones smaller than 4x6. @TucsonNewsNow #tucson details on security changes at the airport at 4:30 pic.twitter.com/635ppyVkqL — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) October 24, 2017

"From time to time, travelers may notice changes in TSA's screening procedures. This is part of our efforts to stay ahead of evolving threats to the transportation system," said Charles D. Sparks, TSA assistant federal security director.

Changes are effective immediately as of Tuesday Oct. 24.

The new screening process was tested at 10 airports over 18 months.

Another rule requires liquids in quantities of less than 3.4 ounces to be placed a separate bin.

Changes happening at ALL airports. You have to take out all your bathroom supplies and put them in THEIR OWN BIN < New change @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/X8kV8haiuQ — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) October 24, 2017

