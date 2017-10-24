TSA implementing new security procedures - Tucson News Now

TSA implementing new security procedures

By Morgan Kyrklund, Reporter / Multimedia Journalist
The new screening process was tested at 10 airports over 18 months. (Source: KOLD News 13) The new screening process was tested at 10 airports over 18 months. (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The transportation Security Administration has implemented a new and more strict carry-on baggage security screening procedure at Tucson International Airport and all other airports across the U.S. 

The new procedure says travelers will have to place all electronics larger than a cell phone (4 inches by 6 inches) in bins for X-ray screening when going through the security checkpoint.

Electronics will have to be placed in a bin with nothing on top or below.

"From time to time, travelers may notice changes in TSA's screening procedures. This is part of our efforts to stay ahead of evolving threats to the transportation system," said Charles D. Sparks, TSA assistant federal security director. 

Changes are effective immediately as of Tuesday Oct. 24.

The new screening process was tested at 10 airports over 18 months.

Another rule requires liquids in quantities of less than 3.4 ounces to be placed a separate bin. 

