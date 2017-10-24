Cochise Co. Sheriff hosts SEACOM tour

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels hosted a tour and briefing at the regional South Eastern Arizona Communications Center (SEACOM) in Sierra Vista last week.

Multiple law enforcement and public safety agencies attended this event to see where the newly built state of the art communications center is located and provided with an overview of services that are going to be available at this location.

Sheriff Dannels said, "This center is a vision that has been in the works for over a decade with the goal of joining our communication capabilities and staffing with other public safety agencies to allow for the most effective information and communication flow possible. With a several year hiatus due to lack of funding, we are now honored to have been able to cross that hurdle with private funding donations of over three million dollars to make this long awaited dream a reality. The great things that are going to come out of this merger, with the Sheriff's Office and Sierra Vista Police Department initially opting in, are going to be evident within the first days of opening and we look forward to our continued success!"

Note: SEACOM is a secured location in Sierra Vista that will not have external access for the public.

(This facility will host emergency communications for the Cochise County Sheriff's Office and Sierra Vista Police Department, as well as offices for Cochise County Search and Rescue and Sheriff's Assist Team, and a training/conference room.)

