Amphitheater Public Schools recognized nationally for Green Power Leadership

Amphitheater Public Schools announced on Monday that it has received a 2017 Green Power Leadership Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).



EPA’s annual Green Power Leadership Awards recognize America’s leading green power users for their commitment and contribution to helping advance the development of the nation’s voluntary green power market. EPA presented Amphitheater Public Schools with an award for Direct Project Engagement at the 2017 Renewable Energy Markets Conference in New York, New York on October 23, 2017.

Amphitheater Public Schools was one of only eight organizations nationwide to receive a Leadership Award for direct project engagement. The program recognizes EPA Green Power Partners that distinguish themselves through direct project engagement with on- and off-site projects using a variety of financing structures to access renewable energy certificate (REC)-based green power. Amphitheater Public Schools is currently generating more than 16 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually from solar energy systems, which is enough green power to meet 65 percent of its electricity use.

“We are proud to receive this prestigious award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,” said Mr. James Burns, Executive Manager of Operational Support. “By making the choice to use clean, renewable energy, our organization becomes more sustainable, while also demonstrating that using green power is a sound business decision and an important tool in reducing one’s carbon footprint.”

Other organizations recognized with Amphitheater Public Schools in the “Direct Project Engagement” category include: Apple Inc.; Intel Corporation; Iron Mountain Information Management, LLC; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Stanford University; University of Missouri; and Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority.

“As a public school district with a focus on STEM-education, we are excited about the real-world laboratory for learning this solar power system provides. By creating such a visible solar energy project at 23 sites, we are demonstrating the viability of clean energy resources to our students, employees, and community,” said Superintendent Todd A. Jaeger, J.D.

In addition, Amphitheater Public Schools ranks as No. 4 on EPA’s Top 30 K-12 list and No. 22 on the Top 30 On-site list. Each list highlights EPA Green Power Partners using the most renewable energy annually as of July 2017. EPA updates its Top Partner Rankings quarterly at www.epa.gov/greenpower/green-power-partnership-top-partner-rankings.

Green power is electricity that is generated from environmentally preferable renewable resources, such as wind, solar, geothermal, biogas, biomass, and low-impact hydro. Using green power helps accelerate the development of those sources in the United States and advance the American green power market.

According to the EPA, Amphitheater's current green power use of more than 16 million kWh is equivalent to the electricity use of nearly 1,500 average American homes annually.

