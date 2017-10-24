READ: What they are saying about Sen. Jeff Flake's decision

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, Arizona Senator Jeff Flake announced he will not run again in 2018.

Flake, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, delivered a forceful condemnation of the "flagrant disregard of truth and decency" and bemoaning political complicity in a Senate speech clearly directed at the president.

Read more about Flake's decision HERE while Flake's full statement is available HERE.

"Somebody had their cellphone on and made an announcement during the meeting. It was greeted very warmly in that crew and I think it reflected Republican sentiment. He didn't like President Trump, he didn't respect President Trump or what he's trying to accomplish in this country. Certainly he's not giving him any credit for doing some great things on his watch. And these are kind of sour grapes on the way out." -- Pima County GOP Chairman David Eppihimer.

Don't worry, @JeffFlake. Take it from me: There is great opportunity for service after Congress. Good luck, and see you out there. https://t.co/JZ0fLq8GIq — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) October 24, 2017

Thank you to my dear friend @JeffFlake for your honorable service to the state of #Arizona & the nation. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) October 24, 2017

It’s been one of the great honors of my life to serve w/ @JeffFlake– a man of integrity, honor, decency & commitment to Arizona & the nation pic.twitter.com/DOHAoHx0d2 — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) October 24, 2017

Arizona voters are the big winner in @JeffFlake's decision to not seek reelection. They deserve a strong, conservative in the Senate 1/2 — Dr. Kelli Ward (@kelliwardaz) October 24, 2017

Who supports @POTUS & the 'America First' agenda. Our campaign proudly offers an optimistic path forward for Arizona & America #MAGA 2/2 — Dr. Kelli Ward (@kelliwardaz) October 24, 2017

“Jeff Flake’s retirement further exposes the Republican Party’s civil war – which will continue in full force in Arizona as the GOP struggles with a field of candidates who go further and further out of touch with voters. This news doesn’t change what we always knew about this election: Arizonans will elect a Senator who will fight for Arizona families.” -- Herschel Fink, executive director of the Arizona Democratic Party

I still get goosebumps when I see this place #Capitol pic.twitter.com/6ZDMW5105L — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) October 24, 2017

WINN https://t.co/XOT6IO0K3r — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 24, 2017

Bob Corker & Jeff Flake Are Establishment Hacks That Couldn't Understand The #TrumpTrain Is A Movement Like None Before#MAGA pic.twitter.com/RawjK5p0Sg — T & B Opinions (@TandBopinions) October 24, 2017

Jeff Flake is going to fight Trump by quitting the Senate? Yeah totally legit bros, that’s what is happening.



Media is trash. — Mike Cernovich ???? (@Cernovich) October 24, 2017

Watch: Republican Senator Jeff Flake blasted “reckless, outrageous, and undignified behavior” before quitting the Senate over Trump. pic.twitter.com/Z9YaKhWe8q — Vox (@voxdotcom) October 24, 2017

.@JeffFlake is a true conservative, an outstanding senator and a cherished friend. My statement on his announcement today: pic.twitter.com/SIgVzieEXL — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 24, 2017

.@JeffFlake Thank you for confirming what your constituents have known all along



The Emperor has no clothes#25thAmendmentNow — G Gongwer (@ggongwer) October 24, 2017

I fear for our Democracy. We need men like you to stay and stand up to trump — robin moore (@robinmo37973159) October 24, 2017

Amen @SenJohnMcCain. @JeffFlake has the courage of convictions in an institution built on far more than party. https://t.co/F1WFoAawJX — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) October 24, 2017

