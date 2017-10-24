READ: What they are saying about Sen. Jeff Flake's decision - Tucson News Now

READ: What they are saying about Sen. Jeff Flake's decision

By Tucson News Now Staff
On Tuesday, Oct. 24, Arizona Senator Jeff Flake announced he will not run again in 2018.

Flake, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, delivered a forceful condemnation of the "flagrant disregard of truth and decency" and bemoaning political complicity in a Senate speech clearly directed at the president.

"Somebody had their cellphone on and made an announcement during the meeting. It was greeted very warmly in that crew and I think it reflected Republican sentiment. He didn't like President Trump, he didn't respect President Trump or what he's trying to accomplish in this country. Certainly he's not giving him any credit for doing some great things on his watch. And these are kind of sour grapes on the way out." -- Pima County GOP Chairman David Eppihimer.

“Jeff Flake’s retirement further exposes the Republican Party’s civil war – which will continue in full force in Arizona as the GOP struggles with a field of candidates who go further and further out of touch with voters. This news doesn’t change what we always knew about this election: Arizonans will elect a Senator who will fight for Arizona families.” -- Herschel Fink, executive director of the Arizona Democratic Party

