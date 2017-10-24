READ: What they are saying about Sen. Jeff Flake's decision

PCSD deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of West River Road on Friday, Oct. 6. They learned after arriving at the scene that someone had burglarized the home and stolen not only his wallet, but a 2002 Toyota Camry.
Back in 1994, UA Professor Tim Jull got a sample of the Dead Sea Scrolls, and he has been working more than 20 years to find out how old it really is.
On Tuesday, Oct. 24, Arizona Senator Jeff Flake said he will not run for re-election. This is a list of the top responses from across the country.
The new procedure says travelers will have to place all electronics larger than a cell phone (4 inches by 6 inches) in bins for X-ray screening when going through the security checkpoint.
There will be a resource fair and town hall that will take place in the R.E. Lindsey Jr. Auditorium, and a hiring fair will take place at the Sports Park located on the Tucson VA campus.
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.
Police are investigating the murder of a middle school teacher who was discovered dead in her Strongsville home on Monday.
Authorities arrested two Mississippi teachers accused of buying drugs from a student.
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.
