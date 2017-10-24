Successful Keys to Car Seat event

The Keys to Car Seat event was a success, it took place at Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Tucson on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The event was extremely successful and in all, 46 car seats were checked and corrected during the three-hour period; only one seat came in nearly perfect, meaning more than 95 percent of them had dangerous errors in use and/or installation.

Many families were given new car seats after learning theirs were the wrong size, expired or defective in some way. The Pima County Sheriff was in attendance, along with the Tucson Police Department and a group of expert technicians from Safe Kids Pima County.

Larry H. Miller Dealerships awarded a check in the amount of $2,500 to Safe Kids Pima County during Saturday's event earmarked for the purchase of new car seats for future events.

